Manor deadline extended by another week

Better news is now emerging from Banbury, the UK headquarters of the embattled F1 backmarker Manor.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 12:55 UK

Better news is now emerging from Banbury, the UK headquarters of the embattled F1 backmarker Manor.

It was believed the team's doors could close within a week, but reports now suggest that administrators FRP have found a way to pay staff until the end of January.

"It means it has a week more than expected to find a buyer before having to consider whether to lay off staff," a BBC media report said.

FRP Advisory did not comment.

However, a separate report by the Reuters news agency said that talks with "interested parties" are already underway.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
One week rescue deadline set for Manor
>
View our homepages for Manor, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Manor News
Sports Mole logo
Manor deadline extended by another week
 Sports Mole logo
One week rescue deadline set for Manor
 Sports Mole logo
Owner: 'Lost money hurt Manor survival chances'
Manor admit survival in doubtManor F1 confirm administrationManor F1 team 'facing administration'Hellmund, KFC linked with Manor buyoutWehrlein not denying Sauber rumours
Manor hit back at team collapse reportsRosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceWehrlein disappointed to miss Force India seatEsteban Ocon to join Force India in 2017Hamilton tops first practice in Austin
> Manor Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand