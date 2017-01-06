The Manor Formula 1 team are reportedly facing administration after failing to find a buyer.

Manor's Formula 1 future is in doubt amid reports that the team are on the brink of falling into administration.

Around 200 jobs are thought to be at risk after talks with numerous potential buyers came to nothing.

According to Sky Sports News, energy industry executive Stephen Fitzpatrick, who has been keeping the team afloat for the last two years, is said to be getting FRP Advisory to act as the administrator.

The report adds that Just Racing Services Limited, which oversees the Manor F1 team, will be placed into administration, while the company that holds the rights for F1 participation - Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd - will be untouched.

Manor finished last in the constructors championship last year.