Manor admit survival in doubt

Manor and their administrators admit that the F1 team's short-term survival is in doubt.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 18:35 UK

Manor and their administrators have admitted that the Formula 1 team's short-term survival is in doubt.

As owner Stephen Fitzpatrick's attempts to find new investors faltered, FRP Advisory were appointed on Friday to oversee a last-ditch rescue effort.

An FRP spokesman admitted that there is now a "very limited window of opportunity" to save Manor prior to the 2017 season.

If not, staff redundancies are also "dependent on whether new investment can be secured".

As for whether Manor will go to Melbourne in March, that depends on "negotiations with interested parties", the spokesman said.

Owner Fitzpatrick is quoted by Germany's Auto Motor und Sport as saying: "We do not want to repeat the past. That is why we decided that we will not start a season that we do not know we can finish."

Manor finished bottom in the 2016 constructors' championship.

