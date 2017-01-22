Nice are ready to rival Ligue 1 rivals Marseille for the signing of West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet, who they reportedly want to take on loan.

West Ham United are reportedly considering sending disgruntled playmaker Dimitri Payet on loan to French club Nice until the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old is keen on a move away from the London Stadium due to family reasons, having failed to push on from an impressive maiden campaign in English football last time out.

West Ham are refusing to budge on their current stance, however, and will not sell Payet on the cheap despite numerous bids being made by his former club Marseille over the past fortnight.

According to The Mirror, United are now weighing up an offer from Nice to offload the France international on a temporary deal to free up his £125,000-a-week wages.

Payet risks angering Marseille supporters if he pushes through the switch to their Ligue 1 neighbours, but the lure of potentially earning silverware with the league leaders could be too much to turn down.