West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans says that he is "looking forward" to continuing in his role as Baggies skipper when returning to the club next week.
Jonny Evans has admitted that he is "looking forward" to returning to West Bromwich Albion next week following the recent speculation regarding his future.

The central defender, currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland, was reportedly among Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's top targets heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Evans was also linked with a move to Arsenal and Leicester City, but he insists that he now happy to put all the talk behind him after returning from a niggling injury issue that saw him miss the opening month of the campaign.

"I am looking forward to getting back to the club," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "The Northern Ireland match against San Marino came at the right time for me, especially with my injury and it was good to get through the 90 minutes.

"I spoke to the club before leaving for international duty. It was left that, if something happens it happens, and if it doesn't we just get on with things.

"When I get back I will have a chat with the chairman and the manager. I am the captain of West Brom, something I spoke about in my programme notes last week."

Northern Ireland beat San Marino 3-0 in Serravalle on Friday night to leave them on the brink of sealing second place in Group C.

