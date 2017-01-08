Reports suggest that the Watford players are growing frustrated with manager Walter Mazzarri's training methods.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri is reportedly under mounting pressure amid claims that his players are questioning his training methods.

Members of the Hornets squad have complained that their workload leaves them exhausted ahead of matches, according to The Express.

The Watford players are also said to have raised concerns with the club's hierarchy about the Italian coach's grasp of the English language.

Rumours suggest that Mazzarri could be facing the axe following a run of one win in eight matches, a spell which included a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

However, subsequent reports suggest that Watford's owners may be willing to back the Italian with the funds to recruit four new players in January in a bid to reverse the team's fortunes.