Walter Mazzarri: 'Graham Taylor tributes very emotional'

Walter Mazzarri suggests that his Watford players were affected by the emotional scenes prior to the meeting with Middlesbrough, which contributed to the goalless draw.
Walter Mazzarri has admitted that he and his players were affected by the tributes paid to former boss Graham Taylor before and during Watford's goalless draw against Middlesbrough.

Home fans were given a chance to give their own personal send off to arguably the greatest manager in their history, who passed away from a suspected heart attack earlier this week at the age of 72.

Many were reduced to tears following an emotional one-minute applause prior to kickoff on Saturday afternoon, and Mazzarri himself confessed to being caught up in the moment once the ex-England manager's name reverberated around the stands.

"It was very emotional for all of us," he told reporters. "This was due to the passing away of this great person that made the history of Watford Football Club. The first half we were less brilliant and it could have been due to this emotion. In the second half we played much better and we deserved the win.

"When there was a one-minute applause I was very emotional. It made me think about different things of my past. In the last days I read a lot about all he did as a manager and it made me think about what a manager can give to the fans during his whole career and what kind of emotions he can give.

"I thought about some personal things because I gave a lot to Napoli. I am sorry not to finally dedicate this win for the fans, and for he who is not here today. Of course we would have liked this, but unfortunately it couldn't happen."

The match itself passed by without too much incident, with just three shots in all during the first half - a Premier League low for the 2016-17 season.

