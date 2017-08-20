Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'make final attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez'

A report claims that Manchester City are refusing to give up hope of signing Alexis Sanchez, as they prepare to make a final attempt to lure him from rivals Arsenal. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho situation not easy for Liverpool'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that the ongoing speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona "is not too easy for anybody" to handle. Read more.

Manchester City 'told to pay £30m for Jonny Evans'

West Bromwich Albion will only sell Jonny Evans to Manchester City if a bid of £30m is tabled, according to a report. Read more.

Arsenal show interest in Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente?

A report claims that Real Madrid starlet Marcos Llorente will be allowed to leave this summer, with Arsenal the latest side to have shown an interest in the Spaniard. Read more.

Leeds United accept Burnley bid for £15m striker Chris Wood

Thomas Christiansen insists that 'no player is above Leeds United', as he confirms that striker Chris Wood is on his way out of the club. Read more.

Rafael Benitez looking to get the best out of new Newcastle United signing Joselu

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez admits that he will be using his Spanish to get the best out of new signing Joselu following the frontman's move from Stoke City. Read more.

Report: Juventus end pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can

A report claims that Juventus are to shelve their plans to sign Ere Can from Liverpool until next summer, when he will be available as a free agent. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain not considering Julian Draxler sale

Rumoured Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler will reportedly be staying at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite recent suggestions to the contrary. Read more.

Antonio Conte given green light to sign Antonio Candreva?

A report claims that Chelsea are close to bringing in versatile wideman Antonio Candreva from Inter Milan, as Antonio Conte steps up his summer spending. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'in advanced talks for defender Juan Foyth'

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have been beaten to the signature of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, who is reportedly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid in talks with Marco Asensio over new contract

Real Madrid are hoping to tie Marco Asensio to a new deal at the Bernabeu with an increased buyout clause. Read more.

Report: Gianluigi Donnarumma eyed as David de Gea replacement at Manchester United

Manchester United will reportedly allow David de Gea to leave Old Trafford next summer if they can sign AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma as his replacement. Read more.