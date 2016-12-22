Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The January transfer window is almost here and clubs around the UK and Europe are lining up moves as they look to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester City willing to sell Joe Hart to Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Joe Hart, who Manchester City may allow to join their Premier League rivals should his valuation be met.

West Ham United 'to sell five first-team players in January'

Slaven Bilic is reportedly hoping to chop his West Ham United squad next month by axing five players, including both Gokhan Tore and Sofiane Feghouli.

Juventus prepared to wait for Axel Witsel transfer

Juventus are willing to take a 'wait-and-see' approach when it comes to landing their transfer targets, among which is Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel.

Report: Kevin Wimmer heading for Tottenham Hotspur exit

Borussia Dortmund and Southampton are both interested in signing Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur, a report claims.

Reading join £9m hunt for Brentford striker Scott Hogan?

A report claims that Scott Hogan could be the subject of a £9m bid by ambitious Championship club Reading - one of a number of sides now linked with the Brentford ace.

Marouane Fellaini 'to turn down January exit from Old Trafford'

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is reportedly determined to win back his place in the starting lineup and will reject any approaches in January.

Report: West Ham United plotting £12m bid for Lucas Pratto

Argentina international Lucas Pratto is a reported target for West Ham United, who are supposedly willing to hand over £12m to sign the striker next month.

Report: Leicester City plan £8m Francesco Acerbi bid

A report claims that Leicester City will bid £8m for Sassuolo centre-back Francesco Acerbi in the January transfer window.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitor Roberto Soriano'

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid want to sign Roberto Soriano from Villarreal following the midfielder's impressive start to the season, according to a report.

Aritz Aduriz signs new Athletic Bilbao deal

Experienced forward Aritz Aduriz signs a new one-year contract with Athletic Bilbao, which will run until the end of next season.

Jose Mourinho coy on Victor Lindelof speculation

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho refuses to confirm whether his club are close to signing Benfica's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma 'heading for China'

A report claims that Ricardo Quaresma will reject the chance to sign a new Besiktas contract in favour of moving to the Chinese Super League.

Report: Real Madrid in Thibaut Courtois talks

A report claims that Real Madrid are in talks with Chelsea over the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea 'to reject Michy Batshuayi loan bids'

Chelsea will resist loan bids for Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Report: Six Premier League clubs want Ashley Young

A report claims that Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Burnley, Hull City and Swansea City want to sign Ashley Young from Manchester United.

Arsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back Jose Gaya'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly lining up a move for 21-year-old Valencia left-back Jose Gaya as a replacement for Nacho Monreal.

James Rodriguez 'offered to Premier League clubs by Real Madrid'

Real Madrid reportedly offer wantaway midfielder Jame Rodriguez to a number of Premier League clubs, with the player favouring a move to Chelsea.

Carl Jenkinson to join West Ham United on loan for third time?

Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson could reportedly join West Ham United on loan for a third time during the January transfer window.

Report: Chelsea lining up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly earmarks Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal as one of his main transfer targets.

Benfica boss Rui Vitoria hints at Victor Lindelof exit

Benfica manager Rui Vitoria admits that "anyone" could leave the club in January amid speculation linking defender Victor Lindelof with a move to Manchester United.

Celtic 'to turn down Robert Snodgrass move'

Celtic are reportedly not interested in signing Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass, despite the Scotland international being willing to take a pay cut to move.

Hull City interested in Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero?

Hull City are reportedly interested in signing Jefferson Montero from relegation rivals Swansea City during the January transfer window.

Manchester United closing in on Victor Lindelof deal

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly optimistic of buying Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof for less than his £38m release clause.

New Romelu Lukaku contract "99.9%" complete

Agent Mino Raiola reveals that Romelu Lukaku's new contract at Everton is "99.9%" completed, but refuses to rule out the possibility of the striker leaving next summer.

Mino Raiola: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to stay at Manchester United'

The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals that it is a question of when rather than if the striker will extend his stay at Manchester United for a second season.

Ronald Koeman hints at busy January transfer window for Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that his side need investment in the next two transfer windows if they are to achieve their goals.

Southampton 'set £45m asking price for Virgil van Dijk'

Southampton reportedly place a £45m asking price on Virgil van Dijk in an attempt to price interested clubs out of a move for the defender.

Report: Dimitri Payet not leaving West Ham United in January

Dimitri Payet will not be leaving West Ham United during the January transfer window, according to a report.

Report: Manchester United preparing deal for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Atletico Madrid over bringing French striker Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford next summer.

Rennes rule out move for Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard will not join Rennes on loan after the Ligue 1 club's president and head coach deemed him not ready for first-team football.

Report: Robert Snodgrass rejects new Hull City contract

Scotland attacker Robert Snodgrass reportedly turns down the offer of a new contract at Hull City.

Report: Julian Draxler on brink of Paris Saint-Germain move

Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Report: Crystal Palace interested in ex-England boss Sam Allardyce

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to sack Alan Pardew and bring in Sam Allardyce in a bid to help them survive relegation from the Premier League.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Victor Lindelof ready to join big club'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that Sweden compatriot Victor Lindelof is "hot on the market" and has the talent to shine for a top team.