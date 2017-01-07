Swansea City confirm the appointment of former caretaker boss Alan Curtis as the club's first loan player manager.

Swansea City have announced that Alan Curtis has been given a new job in which he will oversee the club's players who are out on loan.

The 62-year-old has been part of the Welsh club for a number of years after joining them in his playing days as a 17-year-old, representing them on the pitch during three different spells and also taking the reins on a caretaker basis thrice.

It was thought that Curtis's future at the Liberty Stadium might be in doubt following the hiring of Paul Clement, but the new head coach quickly made it clear that he wanted the Swans stalwart to stay.

The club have now revealed that Curtis will be their first loan player manager, a role which will involve "travelling to watch the club's loan players train and play, before reporting back on their progress".

Curtis told the club's website: "There has definitely been a gap at the club in this area for some time and I'm really looking forward to filling it to the best of my ability. It was an opportunity I jumped at following very amicable discussions. It's a very important role and one that excites me."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins added: "While Alan has stepped away from a direct first-team coaching role, we felt it was imperative we kept him as part of our footballing structure and have his presence around the club and training ground."

The Premier League has made the loan player manager's role a requirement for all clubs.