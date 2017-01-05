Swansea City manager Paul Clement denies suggestions that respected deputy Alan Curtis has been axed by the club, saying that he has a 'job for life'.

Paul Clement has insisted that Alan Curtis 'has a job for life' at Swansea City amid claims that the fan favourite had been dismissed as part of a reshuffle.

The 62-year-old has been a part of the Swans' fold since emerging through their playing ranks in 1972, spending a total of 11 years at the club across three separate spells before rejoining as a coach later in his career.

Curtis, who has been placed in caretaker charge of City on three occasions - most recently following the sacking of Bob Bradley - had reportedly been let go via text, but Clement says that the club legend is still involved and will be given a new role.

"I haven't read what's been said on social media, I've only spoken to the press officer," he told reporters. "I'm not sure that fans are aware that Alan is still at the club and we want him to remain here. People might think he has been forced to leave, and that is certainly not the case.

"I'm sure there will be fans disappointed Alan is not involved in first team, but this happens all the time at other clubs. I've not confirmed what the rest of backroom staff will be like, last few days has been intelligence gathering with players and then staff, so there are still some things we can do.

"I hope he stays in another role, that role is to be discussed. We want him to stay at the club, and after discussions with [chairman] Huw Jenkins today, as far as we're concerned Alan has a job here for as long as wants - for life if necessary. He's absolutely respected by players and fans, but that's down to him to discuss with chairman tomorrow. He will be stepping aside from first-team coaching duties on the field."

Swansea are 19th in the Premier League table, now just one point from safety following their 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.