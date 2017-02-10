Swansea City boss Paul Clement is named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January.

At the start of 2017, Clement was named as a replacement for Bob Bradley, and while he has suffered two defeats in four top-flight fixtures, his contribution has been deemed enough to claim the accolade for the first month of the year.

Clement's first league game in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at home to Arsenal but he bounced back from that setback with a 3-2 triumph away at Liverpool.

He then backed up that success by guiding his team to a 2-1 victory over Southampton at the Liberty Stadium as the Welsh outfit recorded successive league wins for the first time this season.

Swansea now sit one point clear of the relegation zone and two points off the bottom of the table.