General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Swansea City's Paul Clement picks up Premier League Manager of the Month award

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City boss Paul Clement is named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for January.

At the start of 2017, Clement was named as a replacement for Bob Bradley, and while he has suffered two defeats in four top-flight fixtures, his contribution has been deemed enough to claim the accolade for the first month of the year.

Clement's first league game in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at home to Arsenal but he bounced back from that setback with a 3-2 triumph away at Liverpool.

He then backed up that success by guiding his team to a 2-1 victory over Southampton at the Liberty Stadium as the Welsh outfit recorded successive league wins for the first time this season.

Swansea now sit one point clear of the relegation zone and two points off the bottom of the table.

Jordan Ayew of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Read Next:
Clement ready to hand debut to Jordan Ayew
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Bob Bradley, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Swansea City's Paul Clement picks up Premier League Manager of the Month award
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement "surprised" by Leicester City struggles
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Claudio Ranieri criticism is not right'
Clement ready to hand debut to Jordan AyewLlorente: 'Joining Chelsea too difficult'Fabianski taking positives from City lossClement: 'We must beat Leicester'Clement slams ref over Jesus goal build-up
Result: Jesus double earns late win for Man CityTeam News: Aguero benched as Jesus starts for Man CityLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happenedClement: 'Swansea tried to sign Lampard'Swansea 'turned down China bids for Sigurdsson'
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version