Slaven Bilic makes two changes for West Ham United's trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland this afternoon.

Both changes are enforced as Michail Antonio is now out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the win against Swansea City, while Mark Noble is banned for two matches.

Coming into the starting XI are Andy Carroll, who captains the side in Noble's absence, and Edimilson Fernandes as the Hammers hope to make their hosts fall to a fourth straight defeat.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, show four changes from the starting XI that lost to Manchester United last time out as they try to close the 10-point gap between themselves and safety.

Sebastian Larsson serves the first of a three-match suspension after being sent off last weekend, while Bryan Oviedo is suffering from a hamstring injury that could keep him out of action for four weeks. Dropping to the bench are Lamine Kone and Jack Rodwell, alongside Adnan Januzaj, who was ineligible to take part against the Red Devils.

In come Javi Manquillo, Darron Gibson, captain John O'Shea - available this afternoon for the first time since the death of his father, and Wahbi Khazri, handed a first start since October.

Victor Anichebe and former Hammer Jermain Defoe provide the attacking threat for David Moyes's side, who have gone seven matches without registering a goal.

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Manquillo, Denayer, O'Shea; Cattermole; Gibson, Khazri, Ndong; Anichebe, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Borini, Pienaar, Rodwell, Januzaj, Kone

West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku; Kouyate, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Ayew; Lanzini; Carroll

Subs: Adrian, Cresswell, Rice, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Fletcher, Calleri