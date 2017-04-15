Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
1-1
West HamWest Ham United
Khazri (26')
LIVE
Ayew (5')

Team News: Two changes for West Ham United against Sunderland

© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic makes two enforced changes for West Ham United's trip to Sunderland this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 14:42 UK

Slaven Bilic makes two changes for West Ham United's trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland this afternoon.

Both changes are enforced as Michail Antonio is now out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the win against Swansea City, while Mark Noble is banned for two matches.

Coming into the starting XI are Andy Carroll, who captains the side in Noble's absence, and Edimilson Fernandes as the Hammers hope to make their hosts fall to a fourth straight defeat.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, show four changes from the starting XI that lost to Manchester United last time out as they try to close the 10-point gap between themselves and safety.

Sebastian Larsson serves the first of a three-match suspension after being sent off last weekend, while Bryan Oviedo is suffering from a hamstring injury that could keep him out of action for four weeks. Dropping to the bench are Lamine Kone and Jack Rodwell, alongside Adnan Januzaj, who was ineligible to take part against the Red Devils.

In come Javi Manquillo, Darron Gibson, captain John O'Shea - available this afternoon for the first time since the death of his father, and Wahbi Khazri, handed a first start since October.

Victor Anichebe and former Hammer Jermain Defoe provide the attacking threat for David Moyes's side, who have gone seven matches without registering a goal.

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Manquillo, Denayer, O'Shea; Cattermole; Gibson, Khazri, Ndong; Anichebe, Defoe
Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Borini, Pienaar, Rodwell, Januzaj, Kone

West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku; Kouyate, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Ayew; Lanzini; Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Cresswell, Rice, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Fletcher, Calleri

Read Next:
Antonio out for season with "significant injury"
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Michail Antonio, Mark Noble, Andy Carroll, Edimilson Fernandes, Sebastian Larsson, Bryan Oviedo, Lamine Kone, Jack Rodwell, Adnan Januzaj, Javi Manquillo, Darron Gibson, John O'Shea, Wahbi Khazri, Victor Anichebe, David Moyes, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Team News: Two changes for West Ham United against Sunderland
David Moyes "hurting" due to Sunderland woes
Slaven Bilic: 'Sunderland game vital for West Ham United'
Sebastian Larsson to serve three-match banHazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesBoro give trial to Sunderland strikerWest Ham revive interest in Lamine Kone?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporter
Manchester United to sell Januzaj?Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender?Sunderland 'to contest Larsson red card'Gallagher: 'Larsson foul a yellow card'David Moyes: 'We will keep on fighting'
> Sunderland Homepage
More West Ham United News
Karren Brady: 'Romelu Lukaku twice turned West Ham United down'
Team News: Two changes for West Ham United against Sunderland
Slaven Bilic: 'Sunderland game vital for West Ham United'
Antonio out for season with "significant injury"Jokanovic: 'I'm committed to Fulham'West Ham revive interest in Lamine Kone?West Ham chief rubbishes "false" reportsFonte: 'Hammers worked hard for clean sheet'
Slaven Bilic hails "much-needed" winResult: Kouyate helps Hammers to crucial win over SwansTeam News: Llorente on bench for unchanged SwansLive Commentary: West Ham 1-0 Swansea - as it happenedReport: West Ham cancel all contract talks
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Everton331510857362155
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester32116154051-1139
11Stoke CityStoke33109143547-1239
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham33116164357-1439
13Watford32108143652-1638
14Burnley33107163244-1237
15Bournemouth3398164563-1835
16Crystal Palace32104184251-934
17Hull City3386193365-3230
18Swansea CitySwansea3385203767-3029
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3255222457-3320
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 