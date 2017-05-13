May 13, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Team News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland trip

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City are unchanged as they visit Sunderland in a vital relegation encounter.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Swansea City are unchanged as they visit Sunderland in a vital relegation encounter this afternoon.

Last week the Black Cats swung the relegation scrap back in Swansea's favour with a surprise 2-0 win away at Hull City and will today have another say over who joins them in the Championship next season.

Paul Clement keeps faith with the starting XI that delivered a 1-0 home win over Everton last a week ago, with the solitary goalscorer Fernando Llorente continuing up front alongside Jordan Ayew.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Carroll, Leon Britton and Ki Sung-yeung operate in midfield, while Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson make up an unchanged back four ahead of Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.

For Sunderland, David Moyes is forced into one change following that victory over the Tigers, with George Honeyman forced to miss the game following a collision with Lamine Kone during a training session this week.

As a result, Sebastian Larsson earns a recall in midfield alongside Didier Ndong and Jason Denayer, with Fabio Borini, top-scorer Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe in the front line.

Billy Jones, who opened the scoring last week, continues at right-back, while Kone, John O'Shea and Javi Manquillo keep their places in the back four and Jordan Pickford stays put in goal.

Elsewhere, Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson have recovered from injuries to take their places on the bench.

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo; Ndong, Denayer, Larsson; Borini, Defoe, Anichebe
Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Oviedo, Khazrio, Gooch, Gibson, Rodwell

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Ki, Britton, Carroll, Sigurddson; Ayew, Llorente
Subs: Nordtfelt, van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Cork, Fer, Narsingh, Borja

Keep up with all of the action from the Stadium of Light this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
