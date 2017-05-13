Swansea could well make certain of survival this weekend if results go their way, but that requires them to pick up all three points at the home of the already-relegated Black Cats this afternoon.

The Swans head into the final eight days of the season knowing that their fate is in their own hands once again following a dramatic round of fixtures last weekend.

2.58pm Clement right to point out that Swansea have every right to celebrate should they indeed stay up, having endured such a disappointing campaign on the whole. Recent results suggest that it will be they, and not Hull, who stay up, but anything less than victory today and all of a sudden it is game on again. Moyes's pre-match talk centered around Defoe, meanwhile, who he is annoyed to see leave on a free this summer. © SilverHub

2.56pm With kickoff at the Stadium of Light now less than five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. David Moyes: "We hope Jermain stays. Everybody at the club wants him to stay, all the supporters want him to stay, but it has to be Jermain's decision what he does. Yes, there's a clause in the contract, which is hard to take, I think. I would hope that in my time, if I had been the manager, I wouldn't have allowed a clause like that to be in there. But it is, and obviously we have to honour the contract." Paul Clement: "If you look right back to the start of the season and say Swansea are going to stay up and there's going to be massive celebrations, people would tell you 'that's not great, we don't want to hear that.' But in the context of the situation - three managers in one year, bottom at the halfway point with only 12 points, massive goals conceded - I think, absolutely yes, we can celebrate if we stay in the league."

2.54pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Sunderland have claimed one home win against Swansea City in the last 53 years - a 2-0 triumph in a Premier League clash five years ago. The Swans are unbeaten in four visits since then, although three of those have ended all square. December's reverse meeting at the Liberty Stadium finished 3-0 in the Welsh outfit's favour, courtesy of two goals from Llorente and one from Sigurdsson.

2.52pm While Swansea see out the campaign with winnable games against Sunderland and West Brom, Hull must travel to fellow strugglers Palace today and then welcome Spurs on the final day. The Eagles, meanwhile, know that they could require a result at Old Trafford next Sunday if they fail to pick up a point tomorrow. As it is, the picture could well become a little clearer come 24 hours from now after that clash at Selhurst Park.

2.50pm All that means Swansea head to the North-East on their best run of form this season, going three unbeaten for the first time. They have failed to keep a clean sheet away from South Wales since the opening-day win over Burnley, though - 17 games ago. The Swans are the only Premier League team yet to concede from a set-piece - excluding penalties - since Clement took charge of the club.

2.48pm Clement's arrival in early January coincided with a run of five wins from his first eight games, which then soon became five defeats in six. Perhaps complacency played a part in that, but credit to the Swans because they have again managed to click into gear at just the right time - wins over Stoke and Everton at home either side of a battling point at Old Trafford lifting them out of the dropzone.

2.46pm For safety to be assured this weekend, Swansea require victory today and hope that Palace - themselves in the mire - can pick up three points against Hull. It is not that improbable, but this is likely to be a relegation battle that goes into the final round of matches. Indeed, if things pan out the way all neutrals want, it could be a three-way tussle to avoid that final relegation spot next Sunday.

2.44pm It has been a real roller coaster ride for Paul Clement since he took over right at the turn of the year, literally going up, down and then back up again in terms of results. The apex was very much reached last time out with that win over Everton, coming fresh on the back of Hull's loss to the Black Cats, leaving them outside the bottom three and with their fate now in their own hands. Basically, beat Sunderland and West Brom and they will stay up.

2.42pm Swansea head into the weekend's action sitting 17th in the table and now one point above Hull with two games left to play. The Swans are overwhelming favourites to beat the drop, which was far from the case this time last weekend when victory for the Tigers over a poor Sunderland side would have put a nail in their rivals' coffin. Football can change so quickly, though, as witnessed last weekend, and there is still plenty to play for.

2.40pm Sunderland have also failed to score in six of their last seven games on Wearside, but star striker Defoe - on his way come the end of the month - returned to scoring ways last weekend and now has 15 for the season. The Englishman requires four more to better the 18 netted for Tottenham in 2009-10, having already matched his tally from last season. It remains to be seen which side will turn up today, but if it's the one we saw last weekend he will have plenty of chances to build on that scoring rare.

2.38pm David Moyes was always likely to have a tough task on his hands at Sunderland this season but, even if he did not receive the backing he was after in January, he is hardly free of blame for their drop into the second tier. The Black Cats now have three more games of the season to go; two of those matches coming away from home against Arsenal and newly-crowned champions Chelsea. © SilverHub

2.36pm DID YOU KNOW? Sunderland have claimed 14 points from home games this season - the fewest amount in the Premier League, with just three wins and five draws to their 18 outings. The Black Cats are winless in their last nine games at the Stadium of Light, in fact, which is also the longest such run in the top flight. Not since December 17, when getting the better of Watford, have they picked up maximum points.

2.34pm That is for the summer, though, because right now the Black Cats have three more games to prepare for. This final home game of the season with Swansea realistically looks like their last hope of putting further points on the board, with away games against Arsenal and Chelsea to come over the next week. Sunderland can still overhaul rivals Middlesbrough, who are four points above them in 19th after playing a game more.

2.32pm Moyes claimed this week that Sunderland will be "the biggest side" in the Championship next season. Debate to be had there, with Aston Villa and Leeds United in particular having something to say about that, but as things stand you would not fancy the Black Cats to bounce straight back up. Defoe will be on his way come the end of the month and Pickford also likely sold for a big fee; the question now is whether they can bring some proven players on board.

2.30pm That proved to be far from the case, though, and the club's gamble to stick with Moyes did not pay off. The Scotsman should not be blamed entirely for the drop into the second tier, having been left shortchanged in the January transfer window, but he still took over a side that finished clear of the drop last season, while also adding some recruits last summer. Moyes's negative attitude has also upset supporters, but he will be the man tasked with guiding them back up.

2.28pm During those three winless months, Sunderland lost eight and drew two of their league matches. It was a disappointing run that condemned them to the drop, coming after a rare high point in the season when cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. With a draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the same week, you just felt that the Black Cats would yet again pull it off - put together a string of wins in the final quarter of the season and drag themselves clear.

2.26pm While it would be wrong to describe that win on Humberside as smash-and-grab, Sunderland did have to rely on some poor finishing - and some incredible goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford, to be fair - for a rare victory. It was just the sixth time all season that they have picked up maximum points, going three months without doing so prior to that success at the KCOM. Back-to-back wins really would leave Moyes scratching his head.

2.24pm It really has been a dismal season overall for the North-East outfit, spending a total of 261 days in the bottom three of the division come the final day - pretty much an entire year of misery. They have looked doomed for a number of months, so when relegation was officially confirmed here last month with defeat to Bournemouth it was almost like a weight off the shoulders. Last week's 2-0 triumph at the KCOM Stadium provided proof of that.

2.22pm Little to play for other than pride on the surface for the Black Cats, then, as they sit bottom of the table and will likely remain there come the end of the campaign. For the first time in a decade, following numerous near misses and great escapes, they will be plying their trade in the second tier of English football next term and will likely face a real battle trying to get back up at the first attempt. Rivals Newcastle United did exactly that, but finances were less of a problem.

2.20pm Sunderland boss David Moyes makes one change to his side from last weekend's 2-0 win at Hull City, bringing in Sebastian Larsson for the injury George Honeyman. It is as you were in terms of Paul Clement's Swansea City side, as he has no fresh injury concerns to contend with following the 1-0 triumph over Everton a week ago. © Getty Images

2.18pm Still no sign of Cattermole for Sunderland, but Gibson and Oviedo are included in the matchday squad following their recent layoffs. Swansea are without four players in their travelling party - Routledge, Rangel, Montero and Dyer - but Clement will not be too concerned because he is still able to choose the same XI that picked up victory at home to Everton last weekend.

2.16pm BENCH WATCH! SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannone, Djilobodji, Oviedo, Khazri, Gooch, Gibson, Rodwell SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordtfelt, Van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Cork, Fer, Narsingh, Borja

2.14pm Wayne Routledge and Angel Rangel were both expected to be fit for the trip to the North-East, but neither player is included in the matchday squad, while Jefferson Montero and Nathan Dyer also remain out. Swansea will fancy their chances this afternoon with a player of Gylfi Sigurdsson's quality in attack - the Icelandic playmaker on the brink of reaching double figures for goals and assists this term.

2.12pm In terms of the visitors, Paul Clement has unsurprisingly gone with an unchanged starting lineup. The Swans head into this match on the back of an impressive win over Everton last weekend and, with no fresh injury concerns, Clement has the luxury of going with the same group that picked up those vital points seven days ago. Tough to work out the exact formation, but it will either be a 4-3-1-2 or 4-3-2-1.

2.10pm A little surprising to see Moyes overlook some of the younger fringe players this afternoon, such as Lynden Gooch, but had he rotated too heavily he would have had questions to answer from both Palace and Hull. A likely 4-3-3 formation for the Black Cats once again this weekend, with Victor Anichebe - somewhat of a lucky omen for his side this term - partnering Fabio Borini and Defoe in attack.

2.08pm Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson and Lee Cattermole all had an outside chance of being fit in time to feature today. The latter misses out entirely, but Oviedo and Gibson are on the bench and may well get a chance to build up their fitness at some stage. Up top for the Black Cats is star outfield man Jermain Defoe, who has scored five goals in four outings against the Swans for his current club, including a hat-trick in South Wales 16 months ago.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the home side, manager David Moyes has made just the one change from last weekend's surprise win at Hull City. Sebastian Larsson has had a frustrating campaign on the whole, but he is back in the XI for this final home outing of the season, taking over from George Honeyman in midfield. Honeyman suffered a freak injury in training earlier this week following a collision with one of his own teammates.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford; Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo; Larsson, Denayer, Ndong; Borini, Defoe, Anichebe SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson; Ki, Britton, Carroll; Sigurdsson; Llorente, Ayew

2.02pm Matters at the top may have nee wrapped up on Friday night thanks to Chelsea's victory away to West Bromwich Albion, but it remains very tight at the bottom and could well go down to the wire. Swansea are in a strong position to stay up due to results last weekend, namely fellow strugglers Hull's defeat at home to the Black Cats, and they know that they can plan for another year of Prem football if things go to plan over the next 24 hours or so.