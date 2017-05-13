Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.
The Swans head into the final eight days of the season knowing that their fate is in their own hands once again following a dramatic round of fixtures last weekend.
Swansea could well make certain of survival this weekend if results go their way, but that requires them to pick up all three points at the home of the already-relegated Black Cats this afternoon.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
David Moyes: "We hope Jermain stays. Everybody at the club wants him to stay, all the supporters want him to stay, but it has to be Jermain's decision what he does. Yes, there's a clause in the contract, which is hard to take, I think. I would hope that in my time, if I had been the manager, I wouldn't have allowed a clause like that to be in there. But it is, and obviously we have to honour the contract."
Paul Clement: "If you look right back to the start of the season and say Swansea are going to stay up and there's going to be massive celebrations, people would tell you 'that's not great, we don't want to hear that.' But in the context of the situation - three managers in one year, bottom at the halfway point with only 12 points, massive goals conceded - I think, absolutely yes, we can celebrate if we stay in the league."
SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannone, Djilobodji, Oviedo, Khazri, Gooch, Gibson, Rodwell
SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordtfelt, Van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Cork, Fer, Narsingh, Borja
SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford; Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Manquillo; Larsson, Denayer, Ndong; Borini, Defoe, Anichebe
SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson; Ki, Britton, Carroll; Sigurdsson; Llorente, Ayew