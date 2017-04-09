Sunderland will appeal the red card shown to Sebastian Larsson during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Sweden international was dismissed just before half time at the Stadium of Light for a challenge on Red Devils midfielder Ander Herrera.

Larsson appeared shocked that he was sent off, while replays of the tackle appeared to suggest minimal contact.

According to Sky Sports News, the Black Cats will contest Craig Pawson's decision, which has been criticised by the likes of former referee Dermot Gallagher.

David Moyes's side, who were a goal down at the time, went on to conceded a further two unanswered goals and remain 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table.