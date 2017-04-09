Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 43,779
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

Report: Sunderland to appeal Sebastian Larsson red card

Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
© Getty Images
Sunderland will appeal the red card shown to Sebastian Larsson during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 16:26 UK

Sunderland have reportedly decided to appeal the red card shown to Sebastian Larsson during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Sweden international was dismissed just before half time at the Stadium of Light for a challenge on Red Devils midfielder Ander Herrera.

Larsson appeared shocked that he was sent off, while replays of the tackle appeared to suggest minimal contact.

According to Sky Sports News, the Black Cats will contest Craig Pawson's decision, which has been criticised by the likes of former referee Dermot Gallagher.

David Moyes's side, who were a goal down at the time, went on to conceded a further two unanswered goals and remain 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
