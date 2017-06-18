General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Sunderland 'prepared to accept cut-price £85m to sell club'

Chairman of Sunderland AFC, Ellis Short, during the launch of a pioneering partnership between Invest in Africa and Sunderland AFC at Stadium of Light on June 25, 2012
A report claims that Ellis Short is locked in talks with two potential buyers and could offload Sunderland for a cut-price fee of £85m.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 14:38 UK

Sunderland owner Ellis Short is reportedly willing to accept an offer of £85m to sell the club and is still locked in talks with two interested parties.

The Black Cats chief, involved at the Stadium of Light for close to a decade, is keen to flog the Black Cats following relegation to the Championship.

According to The Sun, Short held a meeting with German bidders in London earlier this week, but they are only prepared to offer £50m.

An American consortium is also said to be weighing up an offer, meanwhile, with Short giving both potential buyers until the end of the month to agree a deal.

Sunderland have put their search for a new manager on hold until the club is sold, having recently missed out on top target Derek McInnes.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
