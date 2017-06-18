A report claims that Ellis Short is locked in talks with two potential buyers and could offload Sunderland for a cut-price fee of £85m.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short is reportedly willing to accept an offer of £85m to sell the club and is still locked in talks with two interested parties.

The Black Cats chief, involved at the Stadium of Light for close to a decade, is keen to flog the Black Cats following relegation to the Championship.

According to The Sun, Short held a meeting with German bidders in London earlier this week, but they are only prepared to offer £50m.

An American consortium is also said to be weighing up an offer, meanwhile, with Short giving both potential buyers until the end of the month to agree a deal.

Sunderland have put their search for a new manager on hold until the club is sold, having recently missed out on top target Derek McInnes.