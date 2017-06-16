General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Sunderland put manager search on hold

A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Sunderland announce that they have put their search for a new manager on hold while talks are ongoing over the sale of the club.
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 16:05 UK

Sunderland have announced that they have put their search for a new manager on hold while they undergo talks regarding the sale of the club.

The Black Cats parted company with David Moyes following their relegation from the Premier League last month and have since failed in an approach for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

The likes of Preston North End boss Simon Grayson and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder have been linked with the vacant post, but the club have now confirmed that they will postpone their search until the end of a predetermined timeframe.

"Since the end of the season, our focus has been to appoint a new manager. Recently, however, discussions have been entered into with parties who have expressed an interest in acquiring ownership of the club," read a statement on the club's official website.

"With this backdrop, we have been unable to give the assurances any potential candidate would need regarding the plans a new owner could have for the manager's position. The recruitment process, whilst still very much active, cannot therefore be concluded imminently.

"In talking to parties who have shown interest in acquiring the club, owner Ellis Short is determined to make sure that the best interests of Sunderland AFC are at the heart of any decision regarding its future. We are of course acutely aware of the need to act swiftly to appoint a manager and to ensure that this is the case, have placed a time limit on discussions regarding a potential sale.

"If discussions are not concluded within our defined timeframe, we will terminate the process and move swiftly and positively forward with plans for the new season. Detailed pre-season preparations are already in place and our aim is to do everything we can to ensure Sunderland's return to the top flight."

Next season will be Sunderland's first outside of the top flight since the 2006-07 campaign.

Simon Grayson the manager of Preston North End looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Watford at Deepdale on August 25, 2015
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
