Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 43,779
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

Sebastian Larsson to serve three-match ban after FA appeal rejected

Sebastian Larsson of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland AFC and Stoke City FC at the Stadium of Light on November 28, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Sebastian Larsson is to serve a three-match ban after his red card appeal was rejected by the Football Association's Independent Regulatory Commission.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:57 UK

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has lost his appeal against the red card picked up in the Premier League meeting with Manchester United last weekend.

The Sweden international was controversially dismissed by referee Craig Pawson shortly before half time in the eventual 3-0 defeat for his side following a challenge on Ander Herrera.

Sunderland were unhappy with the dismissal at a pivotal moment in the match and were quick to contest the call, but the Football Association has upheld the decision, meaning a three-match ban will be served by Larsson.

"The Football Association's Independent Regulatory Commission has rejected a wrongful dismissal claim from Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson," a short statement from the governing body read. "Larsson's three-match suspension remains in place."

Larsson, who has been restricted to just 17 appearances in the Premier League this season due to injury problems, will now miss games against West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
