Sunderland have announced that assistant manager Paul Bracewell has left the club with immediate effect.

The 54-year-old departs the Stadium of Light a month after David Moyes resigned as manager following the Black Cats' relegation to the Championship.

Bracewell joined Sunderland's academy coaching staff in 2013 and was promoted to the first team under Dick Advocaat in 2015, where he remainder under successors Sam Allardyce and Moyes.

A statement on the club's official website on Saturday confirmed that he will step down, however, as the search for a new head coach goes on.

"It has been a great honour to serve Sunderland AFC as a player, coach and assistant manager for a combined total of 10 years," Bracewell said.

"I would like to thank the club and its staff, but also the supporters for the great backing I have received throughout my Sunderland career. I now look forward to the next challenge in my football career."

Derek McInnes was Sunderland's top choice to replace Moyes, but he swerved the job earlier this week to instead remain at Aberdeen.

The Black Cats have now put their search for a new manager on hold while pushing through a sale for the club.