General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Paul Bracewell steps down as Sunderland assistant manager

Sunderland Assistant Manager Paul Bracewell watches on during a pre season friendly between Darlington and Sunderland at Heritage Park on July 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Paul Bracewell leaves his position as assistant manager at Sunderland after four years at the club in a coaching capacity.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 13:19 UK

Sunderland have announced that assistant manager Paul Bracewell has left the club with immediate effect.

The 54-year-old departs the Stadium of Light a month after David Moyes resigned as manager following the Black Cats' relegation to the Championship.

Bracewell joined Sunderland's academy coaching staff in 2013 and was promoted to the first team under Dick Advocaat in 2015, where he remainder under successors Sam Allardyce and Moyes.

A statement on the club's official website on Saturday confirmed that he will step down, however, as the search for a new head coach goes on.

"It has been a great honour to serve Sunderland AFC as a player, coach and assistant manager for a combined total of 10 years," Bracewell said.

"I would like to thank the club and its staff, but also the supporters for the great backing I have received throughout my Sunderland career. I now look forward to the next challenge in my football career."

Derek McInnes was Sunderland's top choice to replace Moyes, but he swerved the job earlier this week to instead remain at Aberdeen.

The Black Cats have now put their search for a new manager on hold while pushing through a sale for the club.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder poses with his League One manager of the month award for April 2017
Read Next:
Sunderland turn attention to Wilder?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Bracewell, Derek McInnes, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Dick Advocaat, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford seals move to Everton
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes turns down Sunderland job
Paul Bracewell leaves Sunderland roleWest Ham 'in pole position to sign Kone'Sunderland put manager search on holdSunderland turn attention to Wilder?Grayson "fully committed" to Preston
Shilton backs Everton's Pickford pursuitAberdeen confirm McInnes Sunderland talksReport: Sunderland want Sam JohnstoneJoel Asoro confirms Arsenal interestEverton closing in on Pickford signing?
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
 