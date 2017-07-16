New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Stoke City want £22.5m for winger Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Stoke City are only willing to sell wantaway winger Marko Arnautovic to Premier League rivals West Ham United if an offer of £22.5m is tabled.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 12:33 UK

Stoke City have reportedly told West Ham United to increase their bid for Marko Arnautovic to £22.5m if they are to get a deal over the line.

The Austria international informed the Potters earlier this week that he wants to leave, leading to interest from Premier League rivals West Ham.

Stoke have since confirmed that an offer of £15m from the Hammers has been turned down, while reports on Wednesday suggested that a second approach was also knocked back.

United boss Slaven Bilic is unwilling to give up on landing the 28-year-old, however, with the Daily Mail reporting that Stoke are willing to offload if their valuation - £2.5m more than the Hammers have so far tabled - is met in full.

Arnautovic has made 125 Premier League appearances for Stoke, 32 of which came last season when registering six goals and five assists.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
Read Next:
West Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marko Arnautovic, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
Report: Stoke City want £22.5m for winger Marko Arnautovic
 Bruno Martins Indi in action for Stoke City against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 8, 2017
Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to Bruno Martins Indi?
 Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Mark Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt Zouma
Stoke in pole position to sign Zouma on loan?Four Spanish clubs want Bojan?West Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Adam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'
Martins Indi 'set for Stoke medical'Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromMarko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?Stoke confirm rejected Arnautovic bidWest Ham see bid rejected for Arnautovic?
> Stoke City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
Report: Stoke City want £22.5m for winger Marko Arnautovic
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Olivier Giroud refuses to talk about transfer speculation
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City's Joe Hart 'nears West Ham United switch'
Bilic: 'West Ham close to new signings'West Ham end interest in Olivier Giroud?West Ham to offer Randolph to Newcastle?Everton, West Ham interested in Lemina?Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham move
West Ham sell Enner Valencia to TigresWest Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal futureAdam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
 