Stoke City have reportedly told West Ham United to increase their bid for Marko Arnautovic to £22.5m if they are to get a deal over the line.

The Austria international informed the Potters earlier this week that he wants to leave, leading to interest from Premier League rivals West Ham.

Stoke have since confirmed that an offer of £15m from the Hammers has been turned down, while reports on Wednesday suggested that a second approach was also knocked back.

United boss Slaven Bilic is unwilling to give up on landing the 28-year-old, however, with the Daily Mail reporting that Stoke are willing to offload if their valuation - £2.5m more than the Hammers have so far tabled - is met in full.

Arnautovic has made 125 Premier League appearances for Stoke, 32 of which came last season when registering six goals and five assists.