FIFA have announced that they have commenced disciplinary proceedings against England midfielder Dele Alli following his middle-finger gesture during Monday night's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.

The 21-year-old was caught on camera making the gesture during the World Cup qualifier, with initial reports of the incident suggesting that it was aimed in the direction of referee Clement Turpin.

The player himself subsequently insisted that it was a "joke" aimed at his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kyle Walker, who left the club for title rivals Manchester City this summer.

Commenting on the incident today, a FIFA spokesman said: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened following this incident. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage."

The case is unlikely to be dealt with until the end of the month but is expected to be resolved ahead of England's final two qualifiers early next month, with Alli potentially facing a ban from the games if found to be in breach of FIFA's rules.

Alli's club manager Mauricio Pochettino yesterday insisted that FIFA should not ban the player, describing the incident as "not an issue".