Toby Alderweireld insists that Tottenham Hotspur have "a lot of people" who can fill in for Jan Vertonghen, who is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has claimed that Jan Vertonghen's potential long-term injury layoff will not be felt, as other players are waiting to step up in his absence.

The 29-year-old will today learn the full extent of the damage suffered when rolling his ankle in the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino suggested after the game that he feared the worst for Vertonghen, who has missed just one league game for the club this term - the recent 4-1 victory at Watford through suspension.

Alderweireld has formed a formidable partnership with his compatriot at the back, but he is now calling on Tottenham's fringe players to make the most of their chance should a long-term absence be confirmed.

"First of all we hope Jan is not injured too long," The Sun quotes him as saying. "But if he is injured there are a lot of people who can play in his place and bring the level he brings.

"People will have to step up. We will see over the next couple of days and hopefully it is not too bad."

Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies are the two ready-made replacements for Vertonghen in the heart of a defensive line that has shipped just a league-low 14 goals this term.