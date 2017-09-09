Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-2
Watford
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Doucoure (38'), Janmaat (66')

Team News: Wesley Hoedt starts for Southampton against Watford

Mauricio Pellegrino gives orders during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on August 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Wesley Hoedt is handed a start as Southampton host Watford this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 14:57 UK

Wesley Hoedt is handed a start as Southampton host Watford this afternoon.

The summer signing's debut is one of three changes to the side that drew with Huddersfield Town two weeks ago, as James Ward-Prowse and Sofiane Boufal also start.

Maya Yoshida, Dusan Tadic and Mario Lemina make way and start on the bench.

For the visitors, Marco Silva makes three changes to the side that drew with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out as Younes Kaboul, Jose Holebas and Andre Carrillo start.

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Long, Austin, Tadic, Lemina, McQueen

Watford: Gomes, Kaboul, Holebas, Carrillo, Kabasele, Femenia, Cleverley, Chalobah, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison
Subs: Karnezis, Janmaat, Mariappa, Deeney, Success, Watson, Capoue

Richarlison celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
