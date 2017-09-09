Wesley Hoedt is handed a start as Southampton host Watford this afternoon.

The summer signing's debut is one of three changes to the side that drew with Huddersfield Town two weeks ago, as James Ward-Prowse and Sofiane Boufal also start.

Maya Yoshida, Dusan Tadic and Mario Lemina make way and start on the bench.

For the visitors, Marco Silva makes three changes to the side that drew with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out as Younes Kaboul, Jose Holebas and Andre Carrillo start.

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Long, Austin, Tadic, Lemina, McQueen

Watford: Gomes, Kaboul, Holebas, Carrillo, Kabasele, Femenia, Cleverley, Chalobah, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Karnezis, Janmaat, Mariappa, Deeney, Success, Watson, Capoue