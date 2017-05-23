Sheffield Wednesday announce that Carlos Carvalhal and his coaching staff have agreed fresh terms to remain in charge at Hillsborough for at least another season.

Carlos Carvalhal has officially agreed to stay on as manager of Sheffield Wednesday for another season, putting an end to the talk over his future.

The 51-year-old had been linked with a few Championship clubs, managerless Norwich City among them, after helping the Owls to successive top-six finishes during his two years in West Yorkshire.

With his Hillsborough contract due to the expire next month, Carvalhal looked likely to be on his way out after falling short in the playoffs for a second time, going down on penalties to Huddersfield Town after a 1-1 draw in the most recent attempt.

Wednesday have announced that fresh terms have been agreed, however, keeping the Portuguese and his coaching staff in place for another crack at promotion in 2017-18.

Carvalhal has previously managed 14 different sides, including Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon.