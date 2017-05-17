May 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
1-1
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Fletcher (51')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lees (73' og.)

Result: Huddersfield Town to face Reading in Championship playoff final

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in Wednesday night's Championship playoff semi-final second leg to set up a Wembley playoff final against Reading.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Huddersfield Town have overcome Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in Wednesday night's Championship playoff semi-final second leg at Hillsborough to set up a Wembley final encounter with Reading.

With the tie evenly poised at 0-0 from the first leg, there was concern early on for the home fans when Ross Wallace went down clutching his hamstring and was substituted just five minutes into the game, Adam Reach taking his place.

However, the Owls were the brighter side in the early exchanges as Terriers goalkeeper Danny Ward was tested twice in the 20th minute, keeping out Reach's close-range shot and then the follow-up from Steven Fletcher, who was offside.

Izzy Brown had a great chance for Huddersfield in the 25th minute after Nahki Wells surged free down the left and picked out his teammate who, six yards out, fired against the outside of the post.

The Terriers also had a legitimate shout for a penalty turned down seven minutes before the break as Wells appeared to have been brought down by Owls stopper Keiren Westwood, but referee Andre Marriner waved away the appeals.

Wednesday went on to take the lead five minutes after the restart when Barry Bannan's pinpoint cross found the head of Fletcher, who made no mistake nodding home to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

However, David Wagner's charges drew level 73 minutes in when substitute Collin Quaner whipped a cross in from the right and Wells turned the ball past Westwood from close range, with the score level upon the full-time whistle.

Neither side could be separated in extra time, forcing the game to be decided by spot kicks and, although Jack Payne missed for the Terriers, Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri fluffed their penalties to put the underdogs just one game away from the Premier League.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 