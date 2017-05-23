Carlos Carvalhal has reportedly held successful talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri and will commit to Sheffield Wednesday for at least another year.

Carlos Carvalhal is to sign a new deal and remain in charge of Sheffield Wednesday for at least another year, according to a report.

The Portuguese is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer and had been tipped to move on following the Owls' latest playoff disappointment, which this time ended with a semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Championship rivals Norwich City are among the sides to have been linked with an approach for Carvalhal, but the Sheffield Star suggests that the 51-year-old has already held talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over extending his terms.

It is claimed that an agreement has been struck and Carvalhal, appointed Wednesday boss in 2015, will still be at the helm in West Yorkshire come the start of the 2017-18 campaign in August.

Carvalhal has won 49 of his 106 games as Wednesday boss, leading the club to back-to-back top-six finishes.