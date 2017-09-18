A report claims that Real Madrid and Karim Benzema have come to an agreement over a new four-year deal at the Bernabeu, with an announcement to be made on Thursday.

Karim Benzema has reportedly verbally agreed to extend his stay at Real Madrid by a further four years as he becomes the latest player to commit.

The 29-year-old has made publicly clear in the past few weeeks that he is happy with life at the Bernabeu, despite being repeatedly linked with a move away.

On the back of seeing teammates Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal put pen to paper in recent times, The Sun reports that Benzema will follow suit on Thursday when an official announcement is expected to be made by the European giants.

Benzema, currently under contract in the Spanish capital until 2019, is understood to earn around £150,000 a week.

A £30m signing from Lyon eight years ago, the France international has gone on to score 181 goals for Los Blancos in all competition.