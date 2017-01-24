General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane hits back at Real Madrid critics following defeats

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Zinedine Zidane hits back at Real Madrid's critics by claiming that their recent blip in form has been greatly exaggerated.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 16:34 UK

Zinedine Zidane has hit back at Real Madrid's critics by suggesting that their recent defeats are little more than a minor blip.

The reigning European champions set a Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten in all competitions earlier in January and remain top of La Liga.

However, they followed up their first league defeat of the season at Sevilla with a 2-1 first-leg loss to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, prompting boos from the Real fans during their 2-1 win over Malaga.

"Listening to some of these questions you'd think we were battling relegation," Zidane is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying ahead of the second leg against Celta.

"I'm not worried and neither are the players. We're in high spirits. Tomorrow we have a really exciting game.

"We're going to try and win everything we have in front of us and that's not going to change, we're not going to throw in the towel. If we don't win (the tie) it wouldn't be our biggest failure, although I'm not contemplating that at the moment."

Real Madrid last won La Liga in 2012, while their last Copa del Rey came in 2014.

Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Read Next:
Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane hits back at Real Madrid critics following defeats
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois: "I have never felt so good"
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'
Dortmund beat Real to Isak signatureRamos: 'We need supporters to stick by us'Report: Dele Alli made top target for MadridResult: Ramos leads Real back to winning waysLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga - as it happened
New Bernabeu to feature hotel, mallAspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listResult: Madrid shocked by Celta in Copa first leg
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version