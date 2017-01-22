General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid players need supporters to stick by us'

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos accuses Real Madrid fans of "kicking us when we are down" following their recent back-to-back defeats in league and cup.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 12:54 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has urged supporters to 'stop kicking us when we are down' after he and his teammates were jeered over the past week.

Los Blancos saw their Spanish-record run of 40 games unbeaten come to an end last Sunday when falling 2-1 away to Sevilla, before slipping to a second defeat in succession at home to Celta Vigo in midweek.

After seeing his side return to winning ways this weekend, with a slender 2-1 win over Malaga in La Liga, Ramos stressed the importance of home fans sticking by the players when times get tough.

"I've always said that we can never change the Bernabeu," he is quoted as saying by ESPN. "I've spent many years here and like Marcelo said after the [Copa del Rey] game the other day, all of the great players have been whistled here at some point. It's a wake-up call to make the team respond.

"But it's in the difficult moments that we need them to be behind us, not kicking us when we are down. We know how our fans are and we like the way they are. The objective is that we all take this forward together."

Ramos was on target twice for Madrid in their win over Malaga, taking his tally to eight for the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
