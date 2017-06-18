General view of Bernabeu

La Liga chief Javier Tebas "positive" of Cristiano Ronaldo innocence

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo
Losing Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo would be "an irreparable loss" for La Liga, according to the division's president Javier Tebas.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that potentially losing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer would be a "huge" blow for the division, but is hopeful of seeing the Real Madrid forward prove his tax-fraud innocence.

Ronaldo is alleged to have breached his tax obligations, leaving him with a bill of around £13m which the Spanish authorities want him to pay in full.

The Portugal international has subsequently been linked with a return to former club Manchester United, having supposedly grown frustrated at the Bernabeu, but Tebas is hoping that the situation is defused by Ronaldo's charges proving to be unfounded.

"Knowing those around him, and how professional they are, I'm positive that Cristiano is innocent," he told La Sexta. "We live at a time when any news about Spain's Tax Office means everyone is a fraudster. I'm sure he's innocent. From what I've read, I'm sure he hasn't committed any crime.

"You can't measure [his loss], but it would be huge, and more so for the international growth of La Liga. It would be a massive loss for us; an irreparable loss."

Madrid are reportedly willing to pay off four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo's outstanding debts in a desperate attempt to keep him happy in the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
