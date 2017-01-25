Jan 25, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Real Madrid

Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema lead Real Madrid attack

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Villarreal on April 20, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid start with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema up front for the trip to Celta Vigo.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will lead the Real Madrid attack as they attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo.

Real head coach Zinedine Zidane has recalled midfielder Isco after naming him the bench against Malaga last weekend, pairing him with youngster Marco Asensio in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Kiko Casilla takes the place of Keylor Navas in goal.

Celta boss Eduardo Berizzo has made a number of changes for the return leg, with John Guidetti, Iago Aspas, Theo Bongonda, Gustavo Cabral and Nemanja Radoja all making the starting XI.

Pione Sisto and Giuseppe Rossi have been dropped, both starting the evening on the bench.

Celta Vigo: Sergio; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Diaz, Radoja; Wass, Aspas, Bongonda; Guidetti
Subs: Rossi, Gomez, Fontas, Jozabed, Sisto, Diop, Villar

Real Madrid: Casilla; Danilo, Ramos, Casemiro, Nacho; Kovacic, Kroos, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema, Asensio
Subs: Navas, Coentrao, Morata, Vazquez, Mariano, Hakimi, Zidane

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Aspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version
