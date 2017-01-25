Real Madrid start with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema up front for the trip to Celta Vigo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will lead the Real Madrid attack as they attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo.

Real head coach Zinedine Zidane has recalled midfielder Isco after naming him the bench against Malaga last weekend, pairing him with youngster Marco Asensio in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Kiko Casilla takes the place of Keylor Navas in goal.

Celta boss Eduardo Berizzo has made a number of changes for the return leg, with John Guidetti, Iago Aspas, Theo Bongonda, Gustavo Cabral and Nemanja Radoja all making the starting XI.

Pione Sisto and Giuseppe Rossi have been dropped, both starting the evening on the bench.

Celta Vigo: Sergio; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Diaz, Radoja; Wass, Aspas, Bongonda; Guidetti

Subs: Rossi, Gomez, Fontas, Jozabed, Sisto, Diop, Villar

Real Madrid: Casilla; Danilo, Ramos, Casemiro, Nacho; Kovacic, Kroos, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema, Asensio

Subs: Navas, Coentrao, Morata, Vazquez, Mariano, Hakimi, Zidane

