Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid

General view of Estadio Balaidos before the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Balaidos on April 26, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid from the Balaidos.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid from the Balaidos.

Celta will enter this match with a slight advantage having recorded a shock 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu in the first leg last week.

Celta have also actually won six of their last seven games in all competitions, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in the league on Sunday.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Malaga at the weekend, which kept them top of La Liga ahead of Sevilla and Barcelona.


7.16pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Copa del Rey coverage continues from the Balaidos as Celta Vigo welcome Real Madrid for the second leg of their quarter-final. Celta will enter this match with a slight advantage following their shock 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu in the first leg last week. Can Celestes hold on, or will Los Blancos turn things around here? Stay tuned for what should be a fascinating match!

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
