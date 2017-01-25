Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid from the Balaidos.

Celta will enter this match with a slight advantage having recorded a shock 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu in the first leg last week.

Celta have also actually won six of their last seven games in all competitions, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in the league on Sunday.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Malaga at the weekend, which kept them top of La Liga ahead of Sevilla and Barcelona.