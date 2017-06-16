Cristiano Ronaldo "is focused and very serious" as Portugal prepare to kick off their Confederations Cup campaign, according to teammate Andre Silva.

Andre Silva has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on taking part in the Confederations Cup with Portugal, despite the ongoing questions surrounding his Real Madrid future.

Shock reports on Friday claimed that the 32-year-old has grown upset at the Bernabeu in recent times after being accused of tax fraud by Spanish authorities.

Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with European champions Portugal, who kick off their Confederations Cup campaign against Mexico on Sunday afternoon, and Silva is confident that his teammate is "motivated" to achieve more success with the Selecao.

"As far as I can see, he is motivated about the national team - he is focused and very serious," he told reporters. "It is a dream, for many years I had imagined playing with Cristiano, so I am happy to play with him.

"I try to listen to him and he explains things to me in the best way. I think our good communication has led to good results."

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with Madrid superstar Ronaldo, who has four years left to run on his current deal in the Spanish capital.