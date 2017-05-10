Cristiano Ronaldo says that the 2017 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus is a '50-50 match'.

Real Madrid booked their spot in the final of the European Cup with a 4-2 aggregate success over Atletico Madrid, while Juventus progressed after overcoming AS Monaco 4-1 on aggregate.

Los Blancos are looking to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League, but Ronaldo is fully aware of the task facing his side in Cardiff on June 3.

"We knew that Atleti was going to start strongly and they had the luck in scoring two goals, however we have such experience and we knew a goal would kill them, we are Real Madrid and we have shown more experience," Ronaldo told reporters.

"Nothing is easy and we will fight to the end to win the Champions League, we are in a good moment but I see the final as 50-50 between the two teams."

Ronaldo's treble in the first leg of Real Madrid's semi-final with Atletico took the Portuguese onto 103 goals in the Champions League.