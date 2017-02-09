General view of Madejski Stadium

Reading

Reading boss Jaap Stam named Championship Manager of the Month for January

Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Reading boss Jaap Stam is named Championship Manager of the Month for January.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Reading boss Jaap Stam has been named the Championship Manager of the Month for January following an impressive run.

In six games, the Royals picked up four wins and are now in a comfortable position in the playoff places, five points adrift of the top two automatic promotion spots.

Since the turn of the year, Reading have scored 11 goals, only failing to strike in one game, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on January 12.

They showed their quality at the start of the month by coming from 2-0 down in the second half to overcome Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate.

Reading are unbeaten in their last four league games and they face matches against Barnsley, Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion before March.

Dominic Samuel of Reading in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Reading at Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 27, 2015 in Crawley, West Sussex.
Read Next:
Samuel completes Ipswich loan move
>
View our homepages for Jaap Stam, Football
Your Comments
More Reading News
View of the pitch and stands inside The Madejski Stadium before the English Premier League football match between Reading and Fulham at at The Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England on October 27, 201
Lewis Grabban confident Reading can win promotion to Premier League
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 5, 2016
Tevreden: 'No contract talks with Stam until summer'
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Reading boss Jaap Stam named Championship Manager of the Month for January
Mutch "delighted" with goal on debutReading confirm Grabban loan arrivalSamuel completes Ipswich loan moveLewis Grabban agrees Reading loan?Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switch
Ipswich interested in Reading striker?Jordon Mutch joins Reading on loanReport: Reece Oxford to join ReadingReading sign Romanian winger PopaResult: Reading beat Fulham to move third
> Reading Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version