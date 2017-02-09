Reading boss Jaap Stam is named Championship Manager of the Month for January.

Reading boss Jaap Stam has been named the Championship Manager of the Month for January following an impressive run.

In six games, the Royals picked up four wins and are now in a comfortable position in the playoff places, five points adrift of the top two automatic promotion spots.

Since the turn of the year, Reading have scored 11 goals, only failing to strike in one game, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on January 12.

They showed their quality at the start of the month by coming from 2-0 down in the second half to overcome Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate.

Reading are unbeaten in their last four league games and they face matches against Barnsley, Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion before March.