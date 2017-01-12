Jan 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Madejski Stadium
Reading
0-1
QPRQueens Park Rangers

Moore (85'), van den Berg (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mackie (28')
Mackie (33'), Wszolek (87')

Result: Reading miss chance to close gap at top of Championship

Jamie Mackie of QPR looks on during the pre season friendly match between Queens Park Rangers and Dundee United at The Hive on July 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Jamie Mackie does the damage as Queens Park Rangers win at Reading.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 22:08 UK

Reading have squandered the opportunity to close the gap on the Championship's top two after falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Former Royal Jamie Mackie did the damage in the first half, preventing Jaap Stam's high-fliers from moving within three points of Newcastle United in the automatic promotion places.

The Royals carved out the first chance of the evening when Garath McCleary met Yann Kermorgant's flick-on with a vicious half-volley that sailed narrowly over.

Goalscoring opportunities at both ends followed but it was QPR who proved more clinical, taking the lead just before the half-hour mark when Mackie beat the offside trap to cap off a neat team move at the far post.

Reading pushed hard for an equaliser but QPR held their own and almost hit their opponents on the break in the the 59th minute when Idrissa Sylla's effort from inside the box was kept out by Ali Al-Habsi.

The home side's best chance to equalise went begging in the 70th minute when McCleary's cross was headed against the crossbar by Kermorgant.

There was still enough left on the clock for the Frenchman to head inches wide from Roy Beerens's cross in the dying stages, but there was no time for the Royals to find an equaliser.

The result leaves Reading in third place in the Championship, with QPR climbing to 15th.

Tiago Ilori in action for Liverpool on September 17, 2013
Read Next:
Reading land Tiago Ilori from Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Yann Kermorgant, Garath McCleary, Jamie Mackie, Idrissa Sylla, Jaap Stam, Ali Al-Habsi, Roy Beerens, Football
Your Comments
More Queens Park Rangers News
Jamie Mackie of QPR looks on during the pre season friendly match between Queens Park Rangers and Dundee United at The Hive on July 22, 2015
Result: Reading miss chance to close gap at top of Championship
 Sandro in action for QPR on November 22, 2014
Queens Park Rangers confirm "imminent departure" of Sandro to Antalyaspor
 A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United at Loftus Road on April 25, 2015
Sebastian Polter leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Union Berlin
Owen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat QPR'Adel Taarabt joins GenoaTjaronn Chery 'to leave QPR for China'Karl Henry 'can leave QPR after bust-up'Holloway: 'Wins will help us do business'
Result: Brighton beat QPR to go top of Championship tableQPR hand trial to Arsenal youngsterFormer QPR player speaks out about child abuseQPR respond to allegations against former scoutIan Holloway upset with QPR fans' booing
> Queens Park Rangers Homepage
More Reading News
Jamie Mackie of QPR looks on during the pre season friendly match between Queens Park Rangers and Dundee United at The Hive on July 22, 2015
Result: Reading miss chance to close gap at top of Championship
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 5, 2016
Jaap Stam: Reading to be "inventive" with transfers
 Tiago Ilori in action for Liverpool on September 17, 2013
Championship side Reading land Tiago Ilori from Liverpool
Rooney unhappy with media coverageStam: 'We must learn from Man Utd defeat'Result: Rooney equals Charlton record in FA Cup routTeam News: Nine changes for Man United against ReadingLive Commentary: Man Utd 4-0 Reading - as it happened
Stam hopes for "warm welcome" on United returnReading closing in on Liverpool defender?Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half timeReading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?
> Reading Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2514473633346
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
16Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
17Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version