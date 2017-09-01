Paris Saint-Germain express "surprise" at UEFA's decision to look into the club's transfer spending this summer, insisting that they have complied with FFP rules.

Paris Saint-Germain have insisted that they are "very confident" the right steps have been taken to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

The European governing body announced on Friday evening that an investigation has been opened up looking into the Parisians' transfer dealings this summer.

PSG spent a world-record sum of £198m to sign Neymar from Barcelona, while Kylian Mbappe sealed a deadline-day move from AS Monaco that will be made permanent for a similar sum next summer.

However, a statement released via the Ligue 1 side's official website expressed surprise at suggestions that they may have breached the regulations in place.

"Paris St Germain takes note of the decision of the UEFA Financial Fair Play panel to immediately ensure that the Paris club's accounts as of 30 June 2018 comply with the fair play criteria for the 2017/2018 season," the statement read.

"The club is surprised by the news, as it has constantly kept the UEFA Financial Fair Play teams informed of the impact of all player operations carried out this summer when they were not obliged to do so. The club is very confident in its ability to demonstrate that it will fully comply with Financial Fair Play rules for the fiscal year 2017/2018.

"It points out it has always operated with total transparency with the European football authorities, with whom it has developed a relationship of trust over the last six years, demonstrating its utmost respect for the institution."

PSG also sold Serge Aurier to Tottenham Hotspur for £23m and Blaise Matuidi to Juventus for £18m during the summer window.