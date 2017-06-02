Former Millwall, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rotherham United boss Kenny Jackett is appointed by Portsmouth on a two-year deal.

Kenny Jackett has returned to senior management with newly-promoted League One club Portsmouth on a two-year deal.

The 55-year-old topped Pompey's list of candidates to succeed Paul Cook, who departed for Wigan Athletic just weeks after helping the club to the League Two title.

Jackett has been working with Tottenham Hotspur's academy side since leaving Rotherham United last November, but he is excited to take up the position at Fratton Park ahead of their return to the third tier.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I'm looking forward to getting started," he told the club's official website. "It's an exciting challenge.

"This club has a passionate fan-base and they can be a 12th man for us. Hopefully we can build on the momentum of last season and continue to progress. I can promise that I'll work as hard as I possibly can to make sure that we can bring success to Portsmouth."

Portsmouth also confirmed that Joe Gallen, who worked with Jackett at Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Wolverhampton Wanderers, is in advanced talks to join the Welshman.