Portsmouth are reportedly considering appointing Kenny Jackett as the club's new manager following the departure of Paul Cook.

It was announced this afternoon that Cook has joined Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal after guiding Pompey to the League Two title.

According to Sky Sports News, Jackett is one of five coaches being considered by Portsmouth and informal talks have already been held.

Jackett, who last managed a club in November last year at Rotherham United, currently works within Tottenham Hotspur's academy.

It is believed that Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin has been discussing the club's options with the Pompey Trust and prospective new owner Michael Eisner.

Jackett has also coached Watford, Swansea City, Millwall and Wolverhampton Wanderers in his career.