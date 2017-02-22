Live Commentary: Porto vs. Juventus

No Italian side has defeated Porto on their home patch since AC Milan in 1993, with four draws and one defeat since then, while the Dragons have lost just two domestic games all term.

7.27pm BENCH WATCH! PORTO SUBS: Andre, Boly, Corona, Jota, Layun, Jose Sa, Torres JUVENTUS SUBS: Alves, Asamoah, Benatia, Marchisio, Neto, Pjaca, Rugani

7.25pm As touched upon a little earlier, tonight's match pits together two true superstars of the game - even in their latter years - in Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas. The two men, Italy and Spain internationals respectively, have collectively won 12 league titles, two World Cups, two European Championships, three Champions Leagues and one UEFA Cup. Not bad going at all! © SilverHub

7.23pm Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini were both doubtful in the build-up to this match due to thigh strains, both both have been passed fit and start in the heart of Juve's defence. Allegri has gone with a 4-2-3-1 system, complemented by Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira in the engine room and Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain in attack. It is a quality-looking Juventus side; one of the in-form teams on the continent right now.

7.21pm The visitors are without Leonardo Bonucci this evening following his row with boss Allegri, which opposite number Nuno has confessed is a big plus for his men. Bonucci is still among the best defenders in world football, but a falling out with his manager during the 4-1 win over Palermo at the weekend has seen him heavily fined and dropped from the squad entirely for this massive first-leg tie in Portugal.

7.19pm Switching attention to some confirmed team news from the Estadio do Dragao now, and Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santos has gone with a somewhat defensive looking lineup. Ruben Neves starts for the first time in the Champions League , sitting in a deep-defensive role alongside Danilo. Soares and Silva will be looking to find the breakthrough up top, while Brahimi, and Herrera are also part of that five-man attack.

7.17pm TEAM NEWS! PORTO XI: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Marcano, Telles; Neves, Danilo Pereira, Herrera; Tiquinho, Andre Silva, Brahimi JUVENTUS XI: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

7.15pm A run of three games without shipping a goal, which could well be key tonight if they are to have any hope of progressing through, is the best run of the 16 remaining teams in the competition. The Dragons have seen off Club Brugge and Leicester during that time, while also drawing with Copenhagen, to finish second behind the Foxes. This is one of the tougher ties to call, but on the basis of everything we have touched upon you would still back the Turin club to get the job done over two legs.

7.13pm That solitary knockout-round loss came at the hands of Manchester United in November 2015, with seven wins and a draw either side of that setback. Porto have also failed to score just once in their last 12 games here, putting five past Leicester and firing blanks in only four of their 22 league games this term. At the other end of the pitch, they have a clean sheet to their name in each of their last three Champions League outings.

7.11pm DID YOU KNOW? Porto have only made it past the last-16 stage once in their last six Champions League appearances in the competition, that coming two years ago, while opponents Juventus have done so once over the past three years when reaching the final in 2015. There is a good omen for the Dragons, however, as they have lost just one of their last 14 European games on home soil in knockout fixtures.

7.09pm It is worth remembering that Porto also boast serious European pedigree thanks to two previous successes in the European Cup, the most recent of which did not come all that long ago - a certain Jose Mourinho taking them all the way in 2004, just short of two decades on from their only other triumph in the continent's elite club competition. Juventus have also prevailed twice before and boast one of the competition's all-time greats in Gianluigi Buffon, who is up against another legend in Iker Casillas tonight.

7.07pm That comfortable win over the Foxes helped Porto to second place in Group G - the strongest of the runners-up, according to Juve boss Allegri. Their only loss during the group phase came away to Leicester, having also done well to beat another Italian title challenger in AS Roma in the qualifiers. Porto won the reverse meeting 3-0 in Rome following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, showing exactly what they are capable of when on top of their game.

7.05pm Porto have been the most dominant force since the turn of the century, winning it seven times in all since then. The Dragons are currently one point behind leaders Benfica and a whopping nine ahead of fading force Sporting, so it is likely to be just a two-horse race this time around. Porto have won six games on the spin and lost just one all term in the Primeira Liga, while in Europe they thrashed Leicester City 5-0 in their last outing here to keep the feel-good factor alive.

7.03pm For those not familiar with Portuguese football, the top flight has been dominated by three sides - Porto, Sporting and Benfica - since its inception, with Belenenses (1945-46) and Boavista (2000-02) rare gatecrashers in the title race. Benfica have won the top-flight crown three seasons running and look good value to do so again this term, while Sporting have not triumphed since back in 2002. © Getty Images

7.01pm Porto are not quite having things their own way domestically, unlike opponents Juventus, as they sit second in the Primeira Liga and surprisingly exited the Portuguese Cup early on. That leaves them battling on two fronts, with the league the obvious priority as they look for their first title since 2013; Benfica winning each of the last three and looking good value to make that four in succession come the middle of May.

6.59pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Juventus are unbeaten against Porto across three previous meetings, including victory in the 1984 Cup Winners' Cup final and a 3-1 win in the 2001-02 Champions League group phase. The two teams also drew 0-0 that season, but Juve crashed out in the next stage and Porto did likewise in the year that Real Madrid went on to beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Hampden Park final.

6.57pm Porto also made it through, albeit finishing second behind Leicester City, for their seventh foray into the knockout stages in 10 years. The Old Lady are the only remaining last-16 team to have won all three of their away matches in the competition proper, meanwhile, with their run of eight goals scored and one conceded their best-such run ever. Should they prolong that this evening, the 2015 finalists will head into the second leg on home soil as the strong favourites to progress into the quarter-finals.

6.55pm No Italian side has won at Porto in their last five visits, though, with four draws and a loss in that time; Milan the last team to do so back in 1993 when picking up a slender 1-0 win. The omens certainly look good for Juventus, mind, as they finished top of their group after remaining unbeaten to finish ahead of Sevilla, Lyon and Dynamo Zagreb. They scored 11 and conceded just two during those six matches to top their group for the first time since 2012-13.

6.53pm They have also won six games on the spin in Serie A to move seven points clear of Roma, who have not been completely shrugged off so far, while Napoli are still just about in sight a further two points back. A 33rd top-flight crown certainly beckons, it is fair to say, and a 12th triumph in the Copa Italia will also be quite some achievement, but further success on the continent – two decades on from last lifting the famous cup – is still very much in their sights.

6.51pm The Bianconeri have lost just five of their 34 games in all competitions this season, one of which came against AC Milan on penalties in the final of the Italian Super Cup. Other than that their only setbacks this term have not really had an impact on their hopes of success, and they soon got their revenge on Milan thanks to victory in the previous round of the Copa Italia. Next up in that competition is Napoli next week, with a place in the final up for grabs.

6.49pm Juve are still battling on three fronts as they chase down a third-successive Serie A title under boss Massimiliano Allegri , who could be on his way out of the club in the summer – potentially to Arsenal should Arsene Wenger leaves – if recent reports are to be believed. Allegri reportedly feels undervalued in Turin and wants to move on, but he can seal his legacy by winning a domestic and European treble over the coming months.

6.47pm The two clubs are also giants in their respective divisions, with Porto – along with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon - near enough dominating the spectrum in Portugal when it comes to major honours, while Juve are on course for a 33rd top-flight crown in the Italian top flight. Success in Europe is the overriding ambition for the Old Lady, though, and they can take a giant step towards that with victory this evening.