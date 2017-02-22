Live Commentary: Porto vs. Juventus

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash between Porto and Juventus at the Estadio do Dragao.
These two sides have lifted two European crowns apiece and countless league titles between them, but Serie A champions Juve have their work cut on this evening.
No Italian side has defeated Porto on their home patch since AC Milan in 1993, with four draws and one defeat since then, while the Dragons have lost just two domestic games all term.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
PORTO SUBS: Andre, Boly, Corona, Jota, Layun, Jose Sa, Torres
JUVENTUS SUBS: Alves, Asamoah, Benatia, Marchisio, Neto, Pjaca, Rugani
PORTO XI: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Marcano, Telles; Neves, Danilo Pereira, Herrera; Tiquinho, Andre Silva, Brahimi
JUVENTUS XI: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
