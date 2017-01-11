Nottingham Forest owners 'line up up Gary Rowett capture'

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Championship side Nottingham Forest intend to sack Philippe Montanier and replace him with Gary Rowett, according to a report.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Nottingham Forest's incoming new American owners are reportedly looking to lure Gary Rowett to the club following his recent sacking from Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

Reds chief John Jay Moores is said to have flown in to ensure a clean handover from ex-supremo Fawaz Al Hasawi and made clear that he wants his own man in charge.

According to The Sun, any hope that current boss Philippe Montanier had over staying in charge has faded due to a poor run of recent results that has left the club 20th in the Championship table and now just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Montanier is expected to be given the shove in the coming days and a move will then be made for out-of-work Rowett, as Forest fear missing out on their top target to a Championship rival if they do not quickly swoop in.

Rowett, who also has strong links with Derby County, was sacked by Birmingham in mid-December despite the Blues looking good value to stage a playoff finish.

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
