American businessman John Jay Moores has said that he is "optimistic" that his protracted takeover of Nottingham Forest will be completed soon.

Moores and long-time business partner Charles Noell have been in talks to buy the Championship outfit since October, but discussions have repeatedly been delayed.

It was hoped that the reported £50m purchase of the club would be completed today, but a number of relatively minor details are yet to be agreed upon.

"I am optimistic that we will close soon. But nothing definitive," Moores, a former owner of Major League Baseball franchise San Diego Padres, told MLB.com.

Moores and Noell have previously tried and failed with takeovers attempts at Everton and Swansea City.

Forest currently find themselves 20th in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone following a run of five defeats and one draw from their last six games.