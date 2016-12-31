General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claims

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Norwich City manager Alex Neil refuses to be drawn on claims that he signed a new deal with a £2m compensation clause over the summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 13:23 UK

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has refused to comment directly on claims that he was given a new £2m deal over the summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

A report in The Sun on Friday claimed that the 35-year-old was handed a new deal by chairman Ed Balls in July which means he will be paid the equivalent of two years' salary - £2m - in compensation if he has sacked.

Pressure has been mounting on Neil in recent weeks after the club fell to eight defeats in ten league games to leave them seven points off the Championship places, but the club have insisted that he will be given time.

"I have never spoken about players' contracts so I will not speak about my contract because there is a national newspaper article out there," Neil told reporters when asked about the reports. "The one thing I will say is when we came down, the players, staff, pretty much everybody who works for the club took a wage cut. That is obvious when you have not delivered your goals and gone down a division in this business. Everybody's money has dropped and rightly so.

"Relieving me of my position is not going to solve all the issues the club has got. The fact is we came down from the Premier League and that carries its own burden. We have a lot of players on considerable contracts for the level we are operating at and if we don't get back up that becomes a bigger problem. I think by dealing with one issue, which people would deem to be me, all those other problems don't disappear.

"I need to win the next game, then move on and win the one after that. That has always been the case and will continue to be. That is football. Whether you win five in a row or lose five in a row, it is always the next one. All that happens is the longer you go without winning that pressure grows."

The Canaries travel to Brentford this evening for their final fixture of 2016.

Timm Klose and Wayne Hennessey during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Baggies to reignite interest in defender?
>
View our homepages for Alex Neil, Ed Balls, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claims
 Roy Hodgson watches on during an England training session on May 25, 2016
Norwich City consider approach for Roy Hodgson?
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Jez Moxey: 'Alex Neil will get time at Norwich City'
Baggies to reignite interest in defender?Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield thirdWest Brom interested in Scott Hogan?
Norwich eyeing recently-sacked Rowett?Villa to launch bid for Norwich winger?Alex Neil: "We didn't compete well enough"Alex Neil: 'We hammered home the point'Neil: 'Promotion more difficult this time'
> Norwich City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572723441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Barnsley2411494236637
9Fulham2399540281236
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249782832-434
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston249693131033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves247893132-129
16Brentford2385102930-129
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2466122034-1424
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand