Norwich City

Jez Moxey: 'Alex Neil will get time at Norwich City'

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Norwich City chief executive Jez Moxey says that the club have no plans to sack under-fire manager Alex Neil.
Norwich City chief executive Jez Moxey has said that manager Alex Neil will be given time to change the club's fortunes in the Championship.

After eight defeats in 10 matches resulted in the Canaries dropping from second to 12th, there have been calls for Neil to be removed from his position in the dugout ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Moxey has indicated that there are no plans to sack Neil, despite the club falling seven points below the playoff places.

Moxey told Norwich City TV: "Alex Neil knows, we know, the fans know results have to improve quickly.

"We are also saying we need to give Alex time and we are behind him. We are in this together. We win and lose together and we hope that he will be able to turn this thing around.

"Whilst we are prepared to take whatever action is necessary to improve results we don't believe in just following the norm in football and replacing our manager to solve an immediate problem. We think it is much more complex than that and the manager needs some time to get it right and we want to support him. Alex is the manager."

Norwich are next in action when they travel to Brentford on New Year's Eve.

Alex Neil manager of Norwich City gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St James' Park on October 18, 2015
Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'
