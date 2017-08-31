Northampton Town sack manager Justin Edinburgh

Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Northampton Town part company with manager Justin Edinburgh after failing to pick up a single point from their first four league games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 15:29 UK

Northampton Town have announced the departure of manager Justin Edinburgh after their losing start to the League One campaign.

The Cobblers have yet to pick up a point from their first four league outings this term, leaving them bottom of the standings at this early stage.

Northampton, who have conceded 10 and scored just two during that run, have now taken the decision to part company with Edinburgh ahead of their next outing against Doncaster Rovers on September 9.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club's official website: "Justin did a good job for us in difficult circumstances and achieved what was asked of him when he came in last season by retaining our League 1 status, for which we will always be grateful.

"However results overall haven't gone as well as any of us would have liked, but Justin is an honest and hard working individual and we wish him well for the future. David Kerslake will take temporary charge of the squad as we begin discussions to find our next manager.

"We do have some potential targets in mind and with a free weekend this weekend it does allow us some time. It is important that the focus of the squad is now on the game with Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday September 9th."

Edinburgh was sacked by Gillingham in January after two years in charge and was appointed by Northampton a fortnight later.

Rob Page manager of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Northampton part company with Rob Page
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Justin Edinburgh, Kelvin Thomas, David Kerslake, Football
Your Comments
More Northampton Town News
Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Northampton Town sack manager Justin Edinburgh
 Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Hearts want young Newcastle United keeper?
 Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Clubs interested in loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman?
Reading handed home tie in League CupNorthampton part company with Rob PageManager apologises for "men against girls" remarkRFU chief offers backing to HartleyLeague One MOTM nominees announced
Page backs goalkeeper Smith to bounce backResult: Man United dig deep to progress at SixfieldsTeam News: Rooney handed start in EFL Cup clashLive Commentary: Northampton Town 1-3 Manchester United - as it happenedSky Sports selects televised EFL Cup games
> Northampton Town Homepage



Tables
 