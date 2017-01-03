Justin Edinburgh sacked as Gillingham manager

Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Justin Edinburgh is sacked as manager of Gillingham after just short of two years in charge following back-to-back defeats.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 12:51 UK

Gillingham have sacked manager Justin Edinburgh after two years in charge of the League One club.

The 47-year-old was brought on board in February 2015 following the axing of Peter Taylor, but he leaves with the Gills sitting in a lowly 18th position.

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally gave Edinburgh his "full backing" earlier this season following a run of two wins in 14 league games, but the former Newport County boss failed to steer his side back up the table despite a fruitful November.

Defeats to Millwall and Oxford United over the New Year programme has now sealed Edinburgh's fate, with the Kent outfit expected to move quickly to bring in a replacement.

"Having returned to work yesterday, this is obviously a difficult decision to begin 2017 with," Scally told the club's official website. "I have been very keen to work with Justin and his coaching staff. I have become close friends with them over the past two years, and that is what makes this decision even harder.

"I have great respect for them and everything they have done for the club. I'd like to express my gratitude to Justin for his efforts; he has tried extremely hard to turn things around. However, the form over the past 12 months has not been as good as expected, and yesterday's defeat was the final straw. Nonetheless, Justin is a manager of great ability, and I have no doubt he will go far in football."

Next up for the Gills, who are eight points clear of the drop zone, is a trip to face Oldham Athletic on January 14.

England's head coach Peter Taylor attends the FIFA Under 20 World Cup football match Chili vs England, on June 26, 2013
Read Next:
Taylor sacked by Gillingham
>
View our homepages for Justin Edinburgh, Peter Taylor, Paul Scally, Football
Your Comments
More Gillingham News
Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Justin Edinburgh sacked as Gillingham manager
 Phil Brown of Southend United looks on during the Sky Bet League 2 Playoff Semi-Final between Stevenage and Southend United at The Lamex Stadium on May 10, 2015
Phil Brown, Graham Alexander up for League One monthly award
 Newport manager Justin Edinburgh looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Newport County AFC and Chesterfield at Rodney Parade on December 01, 2013
Justin Edinburgh aims to impress Tottenham Hotspur by knocking them out of EFL Cup
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughJamie O'Hara signs for GillinghamQPR's Emmanuel-Thomas joins Gillingham on loanPre-season friendly called off after player injuryStuart Nelson pens new Gillingham deal
Gray named Championship Player of the YearBristol City make Bradley Dack bid?Result: Morgan scores late winner for WiganLeague One roundup: Burton stay topL1 roundup: Coventry stay top after draw
> Gillingham Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd25165446242253
2Bolton WanderersBolton25155534171750
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe25147448232549
4Rochdale25143840301045
5Bradford CityBradford251012331211042
6Fleetwood Town2511773628840
7Southend UnitedSouthend2510963529639
8Peterborough UnitedPeterborough24108638261238
9Millwall2511594139238
10Bristol Rovers2510694044-436
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2581163326735
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd259792928134
13AFC Wimbledon258983632433
14Walsall2571082633-731
15Port Vale2587102737-1031
16Northampton TownNorthampton2586113536-130
17Gillingham2586113240-830
18MK Dons2577112934-528
19Swindon TownSwindon2567122438-1425
20Bury2564153449-1522
21Chesterfield2564152743-1622
22Coventry CityCoventry2549122337-1421
23Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2556142439-1521
24Oldham AthleticOldham24310111227-1519
> Full Version