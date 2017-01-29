Jan 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
1-0
Watford
Morison (85')
Wallace (95')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Britos (66'), Mason (81'), Doucoure (91')

Neil Harris praises Millwall after knocking Watford out of FA Cup

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Millwall manager Neil Harris praises his squad's attitude and quality after knocking Premier League Watford out of the FA Cup in the fourth round thanks to a 1-0 win.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 18:02 UK

Millwall manager Neil Harris has praised his squad's attitude and quality after the Lions knocked Premier League Watford out of the FA Cup in the fourth round thanks to a 1-0 win at The Den.

Steve Morison, the club's top scorer, netted his 14th goal of the season five minutes from time to win the tie for the hosts on Sunday and reach the fifth round of the competition.

League One side Millwall had also beaten Bournemouth in the previous round and Harris applauded the all-round performance of his charges against the Hornets.

"We've had two clean sheets against two really good, established Premier League sides," he told Sky Sports News. "They've been in the Premier League for the last couple of years now but they've played here regularly over the last 10-15 years, so, yes, they've made changes to their team but they've come with experienced players.

"Watford paid us total respect today with their selection and I thought we were outstanding. We could have been three or four up by half-time. If we'd been a little bit more lucky in front of goal we'd have been out of sight by half-time.

"But credit to my boys, when they had little spells of pressure in the second half we defended as a unit, we defended with discipline and then when you want moments of quality, the ball in by Shane Ferguson, and the finish by our talisman, Steve Morison, was worthy of winning any cup tie."

Millwall currently sit 10th in League One, five points below the playoffs.

Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
 General view of the exterior of The Den before the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Yeovil Town at The Den on August 03, 2013
Live Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happened
 Result: Steve Morison fires Millwall past Watford at The Den
Team News: Millwall unchanged as they host Watford
