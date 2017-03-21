Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Harry Redknapp: 'I'm not in the running for the Middlesbrough job'

Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
© Getty Images
Harry Redknapp rules himself out of becoming the next Middlesbrough manager, saying that there is "no chance" of it happening.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Harry Redknapp has ruled himself out of becoming the next Middlesbrough manager.

The 70-year-old has been one of the names linked to the vacancy at the Riverside following he departure of Aitor Karanka.

During his three-year spell in charge, the Spaniard guided Boro to the Premier League, but after a winless run of 10 games his exit was mutually decided.

Redknapp's last job in club management was in 2015 when he coached Queens Park Rangers, but it does not seem that he will return to the dugout at Middlesbrough.

When asked on talkSPORT if the job could be his, Redknapp said: "No chance. I'm not even in the running. Not a prayer."

Steve Agnew is in temporary charge of the Boro team.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Steve Agnew, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'I'm not in the running for the Middlesbrough job'
 A slip-up from Victor Valdes allows Antonio Valencia to score during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Result: Manchester United victorious at Middlesbrough to bring up landmark win
Gestede: 'No biting from myself or Bailly'Steve Agnew: 'We deserved a draw'Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?Team News: Multiple changes for Boro, Man UnitedRavanelli keen on Middlesbrough return
Report: Redknapp holding out for Boro jobPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Man UtdMourinho: 'I know who got Karanka sacked'Paul Pogba to miss Middlesbrough clashAgnew: Karanka exit "difficult and emotional"
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 