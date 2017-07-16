Rumoured Manchester United target Radja Nainggolan hints that he will remain at Roma for the long term after holding talks with the club on Saturday afternoon.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has suggested that he has agreed to extend his stay at the club, potentially killing off Manchester United's rumoured hopes of signing him.

The Red Devils were recently said to have reignited their interest in the Belgium international after missing out on Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea, while talk of a move for either Eric Dier or Nemanja Matic has also gone quiet.

Roma sporting director Monchi claimed last week that the 29-year-old "will definitely stay" at the Stadio Olimpico, however, and the player himself appears to have now confirmed this.

After being probed when leaving a meeting with the club and his agent on Saturday, Goal.com quotes him as saying: "Did I renew my contract? Look at my face, I'm smiling."

Nainggolan, who joined Roma from Cagliari in 2014, had also previously discussed a move to Chelsea with Antonio Conte.